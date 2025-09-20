Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, September 20th, through Saturday, November 29th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday, September 20th in Indianapolis has 12,751 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 22nd in Evansville has 5,037 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 26th in Orlando has 8,380 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 27th in Fort Lauderdale has 1,241 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 29th in Raleigh has 7,655 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3rd in Cincinnati has 4,801 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 6th in Dallas has 8,008 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Wednesday, October 15th in Melbourne, Australia has 9,913 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 17th in San Jose has 7,279 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 20th in Sacramento has 5,539 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 24th in Tempe has 3,148 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 25th in Prescott Valley, Arizona has 1,750 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 27th in Anaheim has 9,734 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 3rd in Rio Rancho has 5,704 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 7th in Greenville has 3,198 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 14th in Albany has 4,826 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 17th in Boston has 9,420 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 24th in Madison Square Garden has 12,206 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29th in San Diego has 27,610 tickets sold.