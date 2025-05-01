Updated TNA iMPACT Live Preview: New Match, Segment For Tonight

The lineup for tonight’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Heading into the May 1 episode, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee, as well as a segment featuring TNA International Champion Steve Maclin.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Indi Hartwell appears live

* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers

* John Goblikon from RIGHT NOW podcast appears

* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will speak