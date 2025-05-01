Updated TNA iMPACT Live Preview: New Match, Segment For Tonight

The lineup for tonight’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Heading into the May 1 episode, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee, as well as a segment featuring TNA International Champion Steve Maclin.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Indi Hartwell appears live
* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers
* John Goblikon from RIGHT NOW podcast appears
* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro
* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat
* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will speak
#TNAiMPACT is LIVE THIS THURSDAY at the special start time of 10pm ET on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet+ this week in Canada and TNA+ worldwide!
Subscribe to TNA+ annually and save up to 30%: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/BeHR4KXYb9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 30, 2025