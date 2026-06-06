Updated WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales Figure Revealed

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE SummerSlam 2026 tickets are now on sale, and early reports indicate a strong start for this major summer event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, approximately 18,000 tickets have been sold for each night of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. These figures provide an early glimpse of ticket demand for this two-night premium live event as WWE ramps up preparations for the weekend.

This year, SummerSlam will once again be held over two nights, marking another memorable appearance for one of WWE’s flagship annual events in Minneapolis. The company announced the stadium show months in advance, giving fans ample time to secure their seats before the event.

With nearly two months left until SummerSlam weekend, ticket sales are likely to fluctuate as WWE increases its promotional efforts for one of the biggest shows on its annual calendar. The winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will have the opportunity to challenge a world champion of their choice. As of now, no additional matches have been scheduled.