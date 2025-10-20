Velvet Sky Says Being Inducted Into TNA Hall Of Fame Is “The Highest Honor”

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Velvet Sky recently spoke with So Cal Val on The Velvet Ropes.

During their conversation, she discussed various topics, including how humbling it is to be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Velvet expressed that she considers this induction a tremendous honor and a significant way to solidify her legacy in professional wrestling.

Sky said, “It’s so surreal to me. It’s very humbling.”

She continued, “I mean, you get into wrestling hoping to get your name out there, hoping to be noticed by one of the major TV companies. It’s like that was good enough for me, just making it to TNA, being recognized, and doing what I did with Angelina’s Beautiful People.

Sky added, “Taking it a step further and having this honor be like the highest honor of one’s career and getting inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and having our legacy forever be cemented in TNA history is like, what is this life? It’s amazing and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

You can check out Sky’s comments in the video below.