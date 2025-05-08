Velveteen Dream Demands Apologies And Calls For WWE Return

Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as Velveteen Dream, resurfaced this week on Instagram, posting a series of messages demanding public apologies and advocating for a return to WWE. His posts come in response to recent headlines involving former WWE talent Mike Droese and Droese’s reported indictment on serious charges.

In a pointed message, Clark wrote:

“People Guilty of Child Crimes Don’t Get to Walk Around Free.”

Referencing his own past controversies, Clark called out the wrestling community and his critics for vilifying him in 2020, when he was accused of inappropriate conduct with minors:

“A LOT OF YOU OWE ME AN APOLOGY FOR DRAGGING ME THROUGH THE MUD. FIVE YEARS LATER HERE I STAND STILL FREE AND WITHOUT A SINGLE CHARGE… IT’S VERY HARD FOR PEOPLE TO ADMIT WHEN THEY WERE WRONG AND MALICIOUS.”

Clark was released by WWE in 2021 following public allegations in 2020 that he had inappropriate contact with underage individuals. He denied all accusations, claiming a private photo of his had been distributed without his consent and that he never engaged in improper communication.

At the time, Triple H stated publicly that WWE had conducted an internal investigation and “didn’t find anything.” However, at least one alleged victim later claimed that WWE never contacted them as part of that review, casting doubt on the thoroughness of the process.

Despite being let go by the company, Clark insists the case against him was built on falsehoods and that he has never been charged with any crime.

He is now asking fans to help him push for a WWE comeback, stating:

“IF YOU LOVE ME LIKE YOU SAY YOU LOVE ME, THE BOSSES (Triple H/HBK) PAY ATTENTION TO SOCIAL MEDIA… #WeWantTheDREAM AND SPAM @TripleH @WWE. THEY WILL HEAR YOU! WE CAN MAKE ENOUGH NOISE TO DROWN OUT THE LIES AND THE HATE.”

While Clark once held the NXT North American Championship and was widely considered one of WWE’s most promising young talents, his post-WWE image has remained controversial. Reports from his time in NXT indicated he had backstage heat with peers, was accused of secretly filming others in locker room bathrooms, and faced multiple arrests, wellness violations, and accusations of recklessness in the ring.

Since his WWE release, Clark has wrestled only a limited number of independent matches, and no major promotion has publicly shown interest in signing him.

His new Instagram campaign marks his most aggressive attempt yet at a public wrestling comeback, but whether WWE—or any other major company—is willing to revisit the Dream era remains to be seen.

