Veteran WWE Star Worked Royal Rumble With Injury

Another WWE veteran is injured.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Kevin Owens wrestled his match against Logan Paul with a fractured foot.

Meltzer stated that the injury occurred on the January 5th episode of SmackDown, when he wrestled Santos Escobar. Owens did an angle to prepare for his match with Paul and was held out of matches until the PLE this past Saturday.

There is no word yet on Owens’ recovery time or whether he will be off TV for a while. Owens’ injury news comes after Meltzer reported that CM Punk had suffered a torn triceps.

Punk’s injury will necessitate surgery, which means he will miss WrestleMania as this type of injury typically takes 4-6 months to heal.