Video: Becky Lynch Makes Personal Announcement After WWE RAW Ends

“The Man” is officially an American.

Following her victory over Nia Jax in their Last Woman Standing match in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch stared face-to-face with her scheduled opponent at WrestleMania XL, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, as the show went off the air.

After the show wrapped up on the USA Network, “Big Time Becks” dropped a big time bombshell of personal news to the live crowd inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lynch got on the microphone after WWE Raw ended this week and revealed that following her visit to the White House in Washington, D.C. to meet United States President Joe Biden on St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish born women’s wrestling star is now officially an American citizen.

Check out post-Raw footage featuring Becky Lynch via the X video embedded below.