Video: Becky Lynch Reacts To “Horrible” Vince McMahon Allegations

What does “The Man” think of the heinous allegations made against Vince McMahon?

Let’s find out.

Becky Lynch finally gave her thoughts on the topic during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career that I’ve always felt supported by the company,” Lynch said. “These allegations are horrible. It’s hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing.”

Lynch continued, “Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions put on things. We couldn’t punch, we had to hair pull, there were weird things there. Being able to push us forward, push women forward, I’m very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family. This company…some of these things are hard to reconcile.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.