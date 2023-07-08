Video: Behind The Scenes Footage From WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the Money in the Bank premium live event, which took place last Saturday in London, UK and aired on Peacock.

The event featured The Usos defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War match, the Money in the Bank ladder matches, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retaining the title, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre’s return, and a surprise appearance by John Cena.

Interviews with Damian Priest, Ricochet, Logan Paul, Zoey Stark, and others were included in the footage, and they discussed the event and their matches.

The WWE YouTube channel has published a behind-the-scenes video, which you can view below: