Video: Braun Strowman Reveals He Is Going To Doctor Due To Knee Injury

Braun Strowman appeared on the latest installment of the WWE Die Woche digital series for an interview, during which he revealed he has a doctor’s appointment this week to get his knee checked out.

“Knee is a little banged up,” Strowman revealed. “I have a doctor’s appointment this week to get it checked out. If you’ve noticed, it’s been bugging me a little. I’ve been a little off-step the last couple of weeks.”

Strowman continued, “There’s been a little tweak going in there. When I caught it on the top of the barricade, I felt something move in my kneecap. I had a bruise on my knee at the end of the match. Not using it as an excuse, but it sure as heck didn’t help me not get beat.”

Check out the complete interview via the video player embedded below, or at Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.