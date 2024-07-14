Video: Brody King Throws Darby Allin Off The Stage At A God’s Hate Concert

The rivalry between two AEW stars continued at a metal concert this weekend when Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at Brody King’s band God’s Hate concert. The band’s concert took place at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California, and saw Allin make his way towards the stage, but King turned his attention to Allin and threw him into the crowd.

Both men then took to their official Twitter (X) accounts and commented on the events that took place at the concert.

You can check out the posts below.

Beef is forever https://t.co/iy5wu0WaMN — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 13, 2024