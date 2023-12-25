Video: Cassie Lee, Shawn Spears Expecting Second Child Together

Congratulations are in order for a wrestling couple.

AEW star Shawn Spears and his better half, Cassie Lee, announced via social media that they are expecting their second child together.

“2024 our family is complete,” wrote Lee in a video shared via her official Instagram page that featured herself and Spears.

Nikki Cross, Indi Hartwell, Apollo Crews, Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Kayla Braxton, Trinity, Tenille Dashwood, Carmella, Nikki Bella, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were among those from WWE and AEW that responded to the post to congratulate the happy couple.