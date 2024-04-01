Video: CM Punk, Randy Orton Re-Watch WM27 Match On WWE Playback

WWE released the latest episode of “WWE Playback” on their official YouTube channel on Monday morning to kick off WrestleMania XL Week.

The 20 minute video features CM Punk and Randy Orton sitting down together to react to their match from WrestleMania XXVII.

During the episode, Orton also reveals what he told Punk moments before “The Best in the World” made his surprise WWE return after nearly a decade in his hometown of Chicago, Ill. at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

The official description for the episode reads as follows: “CM Punk and Randy Orton are in the same room for the first time in more than a decade to relive their 2011 WrestleMania rivalry, their heated moment backstage, and Orton’s message to Punk before his shocking WWE return.”