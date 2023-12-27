Video: CM Punk Talks Ahead Of WWE In-Ring Return At MSG Tonight

CM Punk is ready to step back inside the squared circle at one of the most famous buildings in the world.

As noted, “The Best in the World” makes his long-awaited WWE in-ring return tonight against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE cameras caught up with Punk to get his thoughts as he soaked in the atmosphere inside the building at MSG.

“It’s cool. It’s a cool moment,” Punk said while looking around inside the empty MSG building before the show. “It’s a place I never thought I’d be again.”

He continued, “I’m trying to think the last time I was here. It was a Misfits show. A Misfits and Rancid show. But in a wrestling capacity? This is strange.”

Check out the video below.