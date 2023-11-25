Video: Cody Rhodes’ Special Ring Gear For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Tonight, “The American Nightmare” goes to war.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Cody Rhodes surfaced on TikTok with a special video giving fans a look at his ring gear for tonight’s big main event.

As noted, Cody Rhodes joins forces with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and the returning Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day in the Men’s WarGames match.

Check out Cody’s special ring gear for tonight’s Men’s WarGames match via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.