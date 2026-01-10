Video: Drew McIntyre Wins Undisputed WWE Title On SmackDown

In the main event of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against the new champion, Drew McIntyre, in a Three Stages of Hell Match.

McIntyre ultimately defeated Rhodes, aided by the unexpected return of Jacob Fatu.

The match consisted of three falls. McIntyre won the first fall in a standard match. The finish occurred when McIntyre prevented a German suplex from Rhodes by holding onto the turnbuckle. He then removed the turnbuckle padding and delivered a low blow, followed by a Claymore kick for the pinfall.

Rhodes responded by winning the second fall, which was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, after executing a Cross Rhodes onto the announce table.

The final fall was a Steel Cage Match. As McIntyre was about to escape, Jacob Fatu made his return and pushed the referee down. Fatu headbutted McIntyre, but Rhodes intervened and pulled him away. While Rhodes and Fatu were occupied, McIntyre crawled to the cage door and fell to the floor, winning the match.

This victory marks McIntyre’s third reign as champion, and he ends Rhodes’ second title reign at 159 days after Rhodes won the championship from John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. McIntyre will defend his title at the 2026 Royal Rumble pay-per-view against the winner of a Fatal 4-Way Match, which will take place on January 24 during Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will air live on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally.