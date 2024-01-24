Video: Eddie Kingston Wants To Take His Titles To Japan In 2024

Eddie Kingston wants to do big things as the AEW Continental Crown Champion.

“The Mad King” owns the ROH World Championship, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship and the AEW Continental Crown Championship, and during a recent interview with News4Jax, he spoke about his goal in 2024 of taking those titles to Japan.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he will take his AEW, ROH and NJPW titles to Japan: “I’m waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That’s a different subject. AEW’s office has to talk with New Japan’s office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it.”

On his goals for 2024: “The real goal, for me personally, is to take the Continental Championship and the crown over to New Japan and make it a world title.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.