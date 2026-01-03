Video: Giulia Recaptures WWE Women’s United States Title On SmackDown

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green defended the Women’s United States Championship against Giulia.

Earlier in the show, Green tried to argue her way out of the title match, but she was told she had to compete.

The match lasted approximately 7.5 minutes and included a distraction from Kiana James. Giulia ultimately won the match with a Northern Lights Bomb, regaining the title.

This victory marks Giulia’s second reign as champion. She previously held the championship for 133 days before losing it to Green on the November 7th episode of SmackDown. Green’s reign, which was her second, ends after 56 days.