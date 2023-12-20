Video: Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized

Hulk Hogan just lived the greatest day of his life.
Brother.
“The Hulkster” took to social media on Wednesday and wrote about getting baptized this week.
“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” he wrote. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”
Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023