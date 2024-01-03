Video: Logan Paul Trades U.S. Title For NFL Super Bowl Ring From Patrick Mahomes

By
Matt Boone
-

Why does Patrick Mahomes have the WWE United States Championship as seen in the photo above?

Logan Paul traded it to him!

The WWE U.S. Champion released a video via his Instagram page on Wednesday that showed him make a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs player in the NFL for the United States Championship in exchange for one of his Super Bowl rings, as well as a bottle of Lemonade PRIME.

Check out the video below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR