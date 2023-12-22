Video: Mansoor Appears At DPW 2nd Anniversary, Staying Busy In Early 2024

Add Mansoor to the growing list of former WWE Superstars keeping busy following the expiration of their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE.

As noted, Mustafa Ali has been announced for his upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling debut, as well as his #MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign, while “Top Dolla” AJ Francis of Hit Row made his debut for GCW this week at the GCW Holiday 2023 special event.

Joining the list is Mansoor, who along with Mace, was also released by WWE as part of the mass talent cuts back in September.

Mansoor announced via social media that he will be working every weekend in January of 2024 after turning up at the DPW 2nd Anniversary show this week.

“Addicted to this pop,” he wrote via X. “Working every weekend in January. Feels so good making things happen for myself and doing it with my best friend.”

He added, “90 days ago an overwhelming amount of people I met in and out of WWE reached out to me and helped provide the means to support my family. Names, numbers, advice, messages and calls putting me over to promoters… I will never forget their generosity. If you are one of those people, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now let’s do this f*cking thing.”