Video: Matt Riddle Has Wrestling Match At Birthday Party

Matt Riddle, who has wrestled all over the world, recently had a unique experience in his wrestling career.

Outside of the ring, Riddle found himself in hot water for a variety of reasons, including stints in rehab for substance abuse issues, which caused him to fail WWE’s wellness policy, issues with an adult film star who claimed he cheated on her to do drugs, and more. Riddle has kept busy since leaving WWE last year, working for MLW, NJPW, and independent promotions.

The former WWE star recently had to miss some shows due to a concussion sustained in a car accident. Nonetheless, he was able to work El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. for AAA over the weekend.

As shown below, Riddle was hired by Valley Wrestling Connection to wrestle at a birthday party. While some will use this as an opportunity to criticize Riddle, he has previously stated that his booking fee is $2000, indicating that he was well compensated for the time.

During the event, Riddle landed an RKO on his opponent in a swimming pool.