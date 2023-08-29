Video: Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Featuring Dave Bautista

The official Mortal Kombat 1 video game trailer has been released, and it features former WWE Champion Dave Bautista.

On September 14, 2023, the game will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

NetherRealm Studios created the fighting game, which was published by Warner Bros. Games. The game’s synopsis below:

“It’s In Our Blood. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities!”

The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” which stars the former WWE star, was recently pushed back due to the impact of the current SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevents the cast from promoting the film.

It is the series’ twelfth main installment.

You can check out the trailer below: