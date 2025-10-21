Video: New WWE World Tag Team Champions Crowned On RAW

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured The Judgment Day, consisting of Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, defending the World Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

The match lasted just over 10 minutes and concluded with Styles and Lee emerging as the new World Tag Team Champions after Styles delivered a Styles Clash on Bálor.

This victory marks AJ Styles’ second reign as a World Tag Team Champion, having previously won the titles with Omos at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

In contrast, this is Dragon Lee’s first time holding the World Tag Team Championship. Bálor and McDonagh held the titles for 112 days during their second reign together; they captured the titles from The New Day on the June 30th episode of RAW and previously held them for 175 days from June to December of 2024.