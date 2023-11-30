Video: Ric Flair Explains Why He No Longer Offers Advice To Wrestlers

Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on KARE 11 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Nature Boy” explained why he doesn’t give veteran advice to up-and-comers in the pro wrestling business any more.

“I don’t really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it’s sad, but I think it’s the same way in not just wrestling, but in other sports, the kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying,” Flair said. “Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive and it’s hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question.”

Flair continued, “I’m only going to tell them once, if they ask, and they really don’t ask. People still ask me to watch their match and give my critiques, I do that. I’m delighted when someone asks me that. Someone just asked me last week. I love to help them out. I’ve had so much experience and wrestle so many different personalities, different body types, different styles, and I’m honored when they ask me that and I like to give them advice.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.