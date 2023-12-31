Video: Riddick Moss, Emma Hype New Show, “Where To Next, Honey?”

Riddick Moss and Emma will be keeping busy in 2024.

Moss (Mike Rallis) and Emma (Tenille Dashwood) were included in the mass WWE Superstar releases that took place back in September and following the expiration of their 90-day non-compete clauses this month, the two are now free to work elsewhere.

During a recent TMZ Sports discussion with Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi), the pro wrestling couple spoke about returning from Finland, as they plan to continue traveling the world as part of their new YouTube series.

It was mentioned during the interview that the two will soon be traveling to Alaska, Hawaii and other destinations as part of the new YouTube series, which is dubbed, “Where To Next, Honey?”

watch their new TMZ Sports interview via the YouTube player embedded below.