Video: Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir Talk Backstage After Rousey’s ROH TV Debut

As noted, Ronda Rousey made her Ring Of Honor in-ring debut on this week’s episode of ROH TV.
The match saw Rousey team with Marina Shafir of the Four Horsewomen group from her MMA days for a tag-team showdown against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey would go on to tap out Starkz for the victory.
After the match, ROH cameras caught up with Rousey and Shafir backstage for their post-match reactions.
Ronda Rousey: “Marina, as your best friend I want you to have so much fun doing this and I came here to personally make sure that you had a really good time today. It also wasn’t out of the way, I live here so I just kinda stopped by.. but it was cute havin’ a good time without me here even though it was never gonna be as much of a good time cause I’m your fuckin’ best friend. I totally swore, sorry guys. It’s ok, you just get used to having not as good a time as you normally would cause I’m around but still have that much of a good time, because I want that for you.”
Marina Shafir: “Yeah I know. It’s a dark cloud that I’m going to have to carry over my head for a little while now.”
Ronda Rousey: “Dude,ok, you escaped communism man.”
Watch the backstage segment with Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir from after Rousey’s ROH in-ring debut via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.
