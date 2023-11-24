Video: Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir Talk Backstage After Rousey’s ROH TV Debut

As noted, Ronda Rousey made her Ring Of Honor in-ring debut on this week’s episode of ROH TV.

The match saw Rousey team with Marina Shafir of the Four Horsewomen group from her MMA days for a tag-team showdown against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey would go on to tap out Starkz for the victory.

After the match, ROH cameras caught up with Rousey and Shafir backstage for their post-match reactions.