Video: The Rock Mocks Cody Rhodes For Crying During Recent WWE TV Promo

“The Final Boss” is back with another social media promo.

On Friday, WWE Superstar and member of The Bloodline, The Rock, surfaced on social media with an eight-plus minute promo aimed at Cody Rhodes.

In the video, The Rock takes Cody to task for crying during a recent televised WWE promo.

“Are you f*cking kidding me? You start f*cking crying,” Rock said. “You start crying. That’s how you respond. No wonder all your fans are crybabies, Cody. ‘I can’t give the belt to Dusty, but I could give it to my mama. I could give it to my mommy. My mommy.’ Sh*t the fuck up.”

Rock continued, “You ain’t given that title to your mama. That title is going to remain around the waist of Roman Reigns. But here’s what’s going to happen at WrestleMania… The Rock wants your mama to have a front row seat. Mama Rhodes, The Rock is talking to you. Yeah. Now you’re in The Rock’s crosshairs.”

The caption to the post reads as follows:

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s.

Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs.

Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania.

I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his mama – so don’t you go crying in front of the world when I do.

~ People’s Champ

#FinalBoss

