Following the TNA Impact Wrestling live event that took place on October 29, 2023, in Coventry, England, Grando led the whole roster to the ring while his theme music “Like a Prayer” by Madonna played.

The roster entered the ring and began a post-celebration of their UK Invasion Tour and the return of the TNA brand with a dance-off that included TNA Impact President Scott D’Amore and TNA Executive Gail Kim.

You can check out the complete celebration and dance-off below: