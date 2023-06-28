Video: Trailer For “The Collective” Featuring Mercedes Mone

The official trailer for “The Collective,” an action flick, has been released.

The film stars Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Mercedes Mone, Paul Ben-Victor, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.

The film will be released on August 4, 2023.

The following is the synopsis for the film, directed by Tom DeNucci:

“A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander.”

Mone is out of in-ring action after having surgery on her broken ankle earlier this month.

You can check out the trailer below: