NJPW World Tag League Night 6 Results – November 28, 2025

Location: Aomori Japan

Venue: Kakuhiro Group Athletic Stadium

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) defeated War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) & Daiki Nagai via Last Testament on Nagai (4:23)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil, Don Fale & Dick Togo) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) & Masatora Yasuda via Lariat on Yasuda (5:28)

6 Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado, Shuji Ishikawa & Shoma Kato defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) & Tatsuya Matsumoto via Pinche Loco on Matsumoto (5:02)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Gedo) defeated Katsuya Murashima, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano via O Knee on Murashima (9:14)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4) defeated Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay (4) via Blackout Sauce on Takahashi (9:01)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

United Empire (Callum Newman & Great O Khan) (4) defeated Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura (2) via Excalibur on Umino (15:18)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada) (4) defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) (4) via Hell’s Guillotine on Oiwa (14:04)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) (2) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0) via Cruella on Tanahashi (16:43)

Standings After Night 6

1st Place- Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay, House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada), Monster Sauce, United Empire & TMDK (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers & Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 Points) (0-3)