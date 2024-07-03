Video: WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain (Full Episode)

Following an extended wait, WWE has released their highly-anticipated documentary covering this year’s two-night event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary was produced by WWE Documentaries, and brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Triple H.

Watch the complete documentary via the YouTube player embedded below courtesy of the official channel of WWE.