Video: WWE Removes Edge From Weekly SmackDown Opening Video Package

Where is “The Rated-R Superstar” going to end up?

Edge has been the talk of the wrestling town, particularly this weekend, with rumors making the rounds about him possibly making his AEW debut at Sunday night’s Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event in Seattle, WA.

Fanning the flames of those rumors was WWE, who removed Edge from their internal roster, and in the latest update, from their weekly SmackDown opening video package.

As noted, Edge’s WWE contract officially expires today, Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Check out the updated SmackDown opening video package with Edge removed via the post embedded below.