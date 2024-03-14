Viewership Numbers For “Big Business” Edition Of AEW Dynamite Featuring Mercedes Mone’s Debut

Mercedes Mone made her first official appearance as an AEW roster member during this week’s “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite.

The show received 801,000 viewers and a 0.27 18-49 demo rating.

In comparison, last week’s Dynamite had 779,000 viewers and a 0.27 18-49 demo rating.

On March 15, 2023, Dynamite drew 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo rating.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted, “Obviously disappointing numbers. Third for the night, Regarding the question on last night’s show if people figured out Mone would be back later in the show, they clearly did not as the main event did not do well.”