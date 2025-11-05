Viewership Numbers For October 27th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on October 27 averaged 2.3 million viewers, resulting in a total of 4.6 million hours watched that week. This represents an 11.54% decrease compared to the previous week’s figures, which reported 2.6 million viewers and 5.1 million hours viewed. This viewership marks the lowest since the episode on September 29, which also had 2.3 million viewers, making it tied for the lowest viewership for RAW on Netflix to date.

The show ranked in the top 10 for the week in 14 countries, including Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.842 million views per week for new episodes.

The episode was headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.