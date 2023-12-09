Vince McMahon Makes Rare Appearance At WWE HQ

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a rare attendance at the company’s recent holiday party exclusive for their employees inside the WWE Headquarters, which is something he has not done in the past.

The report also states that company sources have told them McMahon was in good spirts and described as approachable and friendly.

Ever since Endeavor acquired WWE, McMahon has not been attending the company HQ as his role has been greatly reduced.

This comes after it was reported earlier in the week that McMahon still wields a good deal of power in WWE and has no intention of leaving despite his reduced role with the company.