Vince McMahon Officially Sells Several Million Shares Of His TKO Stock

Vince McMahon has officially unloaded a large chunk of his TKO stock.

The longtime WWE Chairman was reportedly looking to sell off several million shares of his stock, and he has now done exactly that.

It was announced today with a new Changes in Beneficial Ownership filing made that McMahon has officially sold 8.4 million shares of his TKO stock at $76.41 per share.

Check out the details from the filing below.