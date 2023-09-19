Vince McMahon Speaks At WWE Headquarters Meeting Following Layoffs

WWE President Nick Khan called an all-employee meeting today at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.

We mentioned last week how Khan called the meeting following the post-acquisition layoffs on Friday. The meeting was held this morning around 11 a.m., according to PWInsider.

Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon attended the meeting with Khan and others, and they all spoke. The meeting lasted about 12-15 minutes.

The meeting was described as a “rah rah” gathering, with officials promising that the future and outlook for WWE are bright.

Emanuel, Khan, and McMahon all praised one another, the success of the WWE-UFC merger into TKO, and WWE in general.