Vince McMahon Talks About WWE Flying Biggest U.S. Flag In World Above WWE HQ

Vince McMahon recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the TKO executive was asked about his sexual misconduct allegations and spoke about WWE raising a massive American flag over WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. ahead of Veterans Day.

“It’s one of the largest flags in the country and I think it’s a representation of how so many people feel about our country,” McMahon said. “Not too many flags fly these days. And this is something that’s nonpolitical, simply the patriotism of what we stand for and what so many people in our country stand for. The size of it, I think, just represents how many people in our country love our armed forces, love what they have done, especially those who gave their lives.”

McMahon continued, “It makes you have a great feeling about our country. That’s one of the things we’re trying to accomplish. I don’t think it has anything to do with politics or any of that – what that flag means to people and what it means, just not to our veterans and so forth, what it means to your country. We live in the greatest country in the world and freedom of speech is important whether or not you agree with what the flag stands for or not. Our soldiers have died and those who have served in wars did that because of our country. I think people forget about Veterans Day – what it means truly to our country. I think people these days sort of take for granted some of the things, important things, of celebrations of our country, what it truly means. So, I get it. You just move on and so forth. But it’s important that our country doesn’t move on – on this day. And what we can do to remind people of what this day truly means other than a day off is so important. It causes people to stop only for a moment and think when they see that flag, they’re going to stop and think about it and understand some of the joys and some of the freedoms we have in our country.”

