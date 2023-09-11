Vince McMahon Will No Longer Be The Majority Owner Of WWE After Today

These are historic days in the history of professional wrestling, both today and tomorrow.

Today is Vince McMahon’s last day as WWE’s majority owner. As many of you are aware, McMahon agreed to sell the company to Ari Emmanuel’s Endeavor group in April. The deal is expected to close tomorrow, bringing both WWE and the UFC under the same roof.

In terms of day-to-day operations in WWE, not much is expected to change because Triple H is expected to remain as creative director and McMahon will continue to run the company as usual. McMahon will be the new company’s Executive Chair and will own 16% of it.

There have been no hints as to whether McMahon intends to appear on television, but one has to wonder if his name will be mentioned on WWE programming this week.

In 1982, McMahon purchased the World Wrestling Federation from his father, Vince McMahon, Sr. The sale was kept quiet for a while, and then the younger McMahon quietly began working on national expansion, effectively putting the regional territories out of business and transforming WWF, now WWE, into a global corporation.