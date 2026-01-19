Vincent Reveals How The Righteous’ Entrance Theme Came Together

TNA Wrestling star Vincent, a member of The Righteous, spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the origin of The Righteous’ entrance theme music.

Vincent said, “Honestly, I remember like I had — it was when I was kind of breaking off on my own, in the past in Ring of Honor. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m trying to think of something that kind of fit me,’ you know what I mean? And I ended up contacting, his name is Matt from Hot Tag Media. I said, ‘Hey, man. I have this kind of like — I need some sort of vibe for me and what I’m thinking. So this is what I’m thinking here.’ And honestly first shot, he sent that one back to me and I loved it. I fell in love with it, and I just said like, ‘Man, just turn the snapping up for me on it, and I think we this is cool.’”

On how the theme elevates them:

“So, you know, I love it. It’s one of the things that kind of elevated like what we what we’re doing and what we are, you know? It’s a big part of it. I love like, entrances and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, it’s definitely got a vibe to it though.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

