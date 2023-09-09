Wade Barrett Jokes About Return: “I’m Not Getting In The Ring With GUNTHER”

Wade Barrett is feeling good.

But not good enough to step in the ring with “The Ring General.”

WWE commentator Wade Barrett revealed on the latest installment of the Even Stronger podcast that he is feeling physically great these days.

“No, no surgeries on the horizon,” he said of his injury status. “I’m feeling pretty good.”

He cotinued, “Now, of course, this is when people start messaging me, ‘Hey when are you getting back in the ring? How about Gunther?’ Hell no! I’m not getting in the ring with Gunther I can promise you that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.