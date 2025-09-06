Wade Barrett Says He And Nikki Bella Have Smoothed Things Over

The recent back-and-forth between Wade Barrett and Nikki Bella has officially come to an end.

During the WWE Clash in Paris Kickoff show, Barrett referred to Nikki as “desperate,” a comment that Nikki later addressed on her Nikki & Brie Show podcast. She said she wanted to have a conversation with Barrett after feeling that his remarks crossed a line.

Barrett responded on Twitter/X, initially saying he was happy to talk, and has now provided an update confirming that the two have resolved the issue. “Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008 🤝🏻🍷.

A difference of perspective – to which we are all entitled – but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately.”

The exchange appears to be water under the bridge now, with Barrett emphasizing respect and discouraging fans from sending personal abuse toward Nikki.