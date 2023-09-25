Warner Bros. Discovery Issues Press Release Touting AEW Grand Slam Ratings

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023 was a ratings success.

Warner Bros. Discovery issued a press release touting the viewership success for last Wednesday’s annual themed event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite’s third annual special Grand Slam, live out of the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY reached 2.8 million total viewers and was cable’s #1 telecast among several key demos including Adults 19-49 (0.93 L3 Rating) and Men 25-54 (1.49 L3 Rating) on Wednesday, September 20 from 8-10pm ET. It also ranked #2 in all of television among Men 18-34 with an 0.87 L3 Rating.



As the strongest performing episode of the year, the telecast delivered a 1.11 L3 rating among Adults 25-54, an increase of 18% over the prior six weeks and a 0.93 L3 rating with Adults 18-49, a 19% increase over the prior six weeks.