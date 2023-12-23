Warner Bros. Wanted To Charge Stephen Amell $5,000 To Use The Arrow Theme Song In WWE

Stephen Amell recently took part in a virtual signing with Sign-it-Live for Highspots, where he talked about a number of topics including how Warner Bros. wanted to charge him $5,000 to use the arrow theme song for his entrance music at the 2015 WWE SummerSlam Event.

Amell said, “I asked W.B. if we could use the Arrow theme song for my music (at WWE SummerSlam 2015), and they said yeah and they wanted to charge me $5,000, and I said, ‘Are you guys out of your mind?’ I said, ‘I will not pay you a single dollar. Do you understand that I’m doing promotion for the show?’ And they went, ‘Well, we didn’t set it up. So it’s gonna be $5,000,’ and I said — can we swear on this? I said, ‘Go f**k yourselves’ and then they called up and they said, ‘We’re happy to give it to you’ and I said, ‘Uhn, uhn…’ I shouldn’t have shared that. The WWE wrote me a nice — they wrote me something. They did it. It wasn’t as good as what Blake Neely put together for The Arrow score which would’ve been amazing… Oh man, people at studios don’t like when they don’t have their own ideas.”

(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)