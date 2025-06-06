WBD Reportedly Seeking New Timeslot For AEW Collision

AEW delivered a special four-hour Fyter Fest block on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, but the viewership numbers are drawing mixed reactions — and may prompt a major programming shift for AEW Collision.

The event opened with a two-hour edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which averaged 655,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen data. The special was immediately followed by a two-hour Collision episode on TNT, which drew 380,000 viewers and a 0.10 demo rating.

The numbers for Collision, both for this special broadcast and in its usual Saturday night time slot, have reportedly sparked internal discussions between AEW and its television partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WBD is actively evaluating the show’s future placement on the schedule.

“WBD is looking for what time slot is best for Collision permanently,” Meltzer reported. “With WWE and other sports so prevalent, Saturday night isn’t it.”

Since its launch, Collision has faced stiff competition on Saturday nights, including premium live events from WWE and major sports broadcasts, which has made building a consistent audience difficult.

While AEW continues to deliver compelling in-ring content across its multiple weekly programs, the future of Collision may depend on finding a new broadcast slot that can maximize viewership potential.

