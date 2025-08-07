Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (8/9/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of *Collision* on TNT and Max.

The main event will feature Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, defending his title against The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

In another match, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, alongside JetSpeed (comprising “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey), will take on La Facción Ingobernable, which includes Dralistico, “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, and The Beast Mortos, in a trios match.

Additionally, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo from TayJay, and The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale will compete against Triangle of Madness, made up of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, in another trios match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.