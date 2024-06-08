What Happened After SmackDown Went Off The Air, New Champion Crowned (Spoiler)

The main event of Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) battle Kevin Owens and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, with the match ending in a disqualification due to Sikoa using a steel chair to blast Owens with it.

Immediately following the match, a brawl ensued between these 6 wrestlers until The Bloodline stood tall to end the show.

After SmackDown went off the air, the company taped an upcoming episode of WWE Speed and a brand-new champion was crowned.

Andrade defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion after winning a tournament and had successfully defended it against Tyler Bate. This episode of WWE Speed will not air for at least two weeks.