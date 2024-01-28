What Happened After The WWE Royal Rumble Went Off-Air; Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo

As seen at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Cody Rhodes won the men’s Rumble match and now has the opportunity to “finish the story” at WrestleMania 40.

After the show ended, Cody cut a promo saying the following:

“Tampa, St. Pete, Did you have a great time tonight? Guys I owe you an apology. I am sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we’re going to WrestleMania 40. It’s been a long night I won’t keep you here, an amazing show, an amazing crew, an amazing production. Sometimes when I come to Tampa, when I come to St Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, the reason is – this is Dusty territory. So I thank you very much, for making it a Cody territory. I love you guys all so much. Have a great night and I’ll see you next time.”

At the post-show press conference, Cody made it clear that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the undisputed WWE Universal title…

“I feel like everyone knew that, right? I’m very glad he decided to take the sky box seat. It could make it really clear where we’re at. All due respect in the world to Seth Rollins. That title gains more prestige every single day, but Wrestlemania 39 did happen. If you’re me, you can’t look at that and you can’t run from it. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and I want to finish the story. I detest the statement now because, apparently, everyone has a story. Punk wanted a story, Drew has a story, everyone has a story. A big part for me, I’m very big on keeping my word. If I say something silly on TV, but it’s a promise, I intend to keep the promise. I don’t know if two times is the charm with Roman, we’ll see.”

You can check out the complete press conference below:



(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com and Fightful.com)