What Vince McMahon Didn’t Want The Undertaker To Say At WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reflected on his “retirement” segment from the 2020 WWE Survivor Series PLE during his Patreon podcast Six Feet Under.

“In November, that was one of those times where Vince [McMahon] and I butted heads. My retirement. He wouldn’t let me say retirement. ‘It’s time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.’ In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I’m going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck.’

It was a way, it was still during COVID, it was not good. I honestly don’t think he was completely convinced at that point that I was done. I don’t think anybody was, really. There are still people out there that think I have one more.”